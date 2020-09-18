Natco Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Cipla Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 September 2020.

Natco Pharma Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 931.7 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17395 shares in the past one month.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd soared 8.89% to Rs 532. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72202 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74515 shares in the past one month.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd spiked 8.83% to Rs 5252.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46517 shares in the past one month.

Cipla Ltd jumped 7.53% to Rs 808.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lupin Ltd rose 7.30% to Rs 1113.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

