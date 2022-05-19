Welspun Corp Ltd up for fifth session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.9, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.05% in last one year as compared to a 6.3% jump in NIFTY and a 7.64% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.9, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.43% on the day, quoting at 15845.8. The Sensex is at 52907.12, down 2.4%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 1.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5708.95, down 4.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

