Welspun India gains on prepaying term loans

Welspun India rose 2.03% to Rs 82.75 after the company said that it has prepaid term loans of Rs 374.27 crore as on 31 March 2021 along with other installments which were due as on the year end on standalone basis.
"The weighted average interest rate of the loans prepaid by the company was 8.48% p.a.," the company said in a BSE filing made after trading hours yesterday.
With this prepayment, the outstanding term loan on standalone basis as on 31 March 2021 stands at Rs 359.99 crore vis a vis Rs 1,023.57 crore as on 31 March 2020.
Welspun India is one of the largest home textile manufacturers in the world. The company offers a wide spectrum of home & technical textile products and flooring solutions.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 146.99% to Rs 180.77 crore on a 29.18% increase in sales to Rs 2029.01 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
