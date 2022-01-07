KPIT Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Bodal Chemicals Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd and Oil India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 January 2022.

KPIT Technologies Ltd surged 13.14% to Rs 715 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd soared 11.06% to Rs 256.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19242 shares in the past one month.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd spiked 9.46% to Rs 120.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41915 shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd jumped 8.29% to Rs 21.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd advanced 7.43% to Rs 212.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70498 shares in the past one month.

