Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8500.00% to Rs 0.86 croreNet profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8500.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.860.01 8500 OPM %95.35-600.00 -PBDT0.86-0.05 LP PBT0.86-0.05 LP NP0.65-0.04 LP
