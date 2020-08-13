Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8500.00% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8500.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.860.0195.35-600.000.86-0.050.86-0.050.65-0.04

