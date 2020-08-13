JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eros International Media Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8500.00% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8500.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.860.01 8500 OPM %95.35-600.00 -PBDT0.86-0.05 LP PBT0.86-0.05 LP NP0.65-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU