Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 179.98% to Rs 111.18 croreNet Loss of Welspun Specialty Solutions reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 179.98% to Rs 111.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111.1839.71 180 OPM %7.08-7.20 -PBDT0.65-5.43 LP PBT-3.12-9.08 66 NP-3.12-9.08 66
