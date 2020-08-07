JUST IN
Business Standard

BEML reports standalone net loss of Rs 132.75 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.67% to Rs 391.24 crore

Net Loss of BEML reported to Rs 132.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 96.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.67% to Rs 391.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 581.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales391.24581.07 -33 OPM %-29.95-13.12 -PBDT-114.78-78.87 -46 PBT-132.75-96.85 -37 NP-132.75-96.85 -37

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 14:05 IST

