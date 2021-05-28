Wheat Procurement Hits All Time High

Procurement of Wheat in ongoing RMS2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir at MSP, as was done in previous seasons and till now (upto 26.05.2021) a quantity of over 398.59 LMT of Wheat has been procured (which is all time high, as it has exceeded previous high 389.92 LMT of RMS 2020-21) against the last year corresponding purchase of 350.06 LMT.

About 42.06 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 78,721.15 Crore.

