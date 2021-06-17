Wheat Procurement Jumps Around 13% On Year

Procurement of Wheat in ongoing Rabi Marketing Season or RMS 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States and till now (upto 15.06.2021) a quantity of over 428.77 LMT of Wheat has been procured (which is all time high, as it has exceeded previous high 389.92 LMT of RMS 2020-21) against the last year corresponding purchase of 379.68 LMT, marking a jump of around 13%.

About 48.20 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 84,682.65 Crore.

