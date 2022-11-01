JUST IN
Tata Motors' October sales volumes jump 15%
Business Standard

Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 88.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 1611.54 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India declined 88.40% to Rs 47.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 413.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 1611.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1607.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1611.541607.10 0 OPM %5.528.05 -PBDT108.52149.62 -27 PBT66.99116.98 -43 NP47.93413.19 -88

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 14:21 IST

