Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 88.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 1611.54 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India declined 88.40% to Rs 47.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 413.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 1611.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1607.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1611.541607.105.528.05108.52149.6266.99116.9847.93413.19

