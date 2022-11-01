JUST IN
Tata Motors' October sales volumes jump 15%
Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 15.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.72% to Rs 542.90 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 15.21% to Rs 73.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.72% to Rs 542.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 438.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales542.90438.83 24 OPM %17.9618.72 -PBDT102.2488.41 16 PBT97.9784.34 16 NP73.0263.38 15

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 14:21 IST

