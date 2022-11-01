Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 15.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.72% to Rs 542.90 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 15.21% to Rs 73.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.72% to Rs 542.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 438.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.542.90438.8317.9618.72102.2488.4197.9784.3473.0263.38

