Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 15.21% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhanuka Agritech spurts as board to mull share buyback
Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit rises 11.62% in the March 2022 quarter
Dhanuka Agritech Q4 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 54 cr
Volumes spurt at Dhanuka Agritech Ltd counter
Dhanuka Group resolved to nurture new possibility towards Amrit Kaal and launches 'India Ka Pranam Har Kisan Ke Naam'
-
Sales rise 23.72% to Rs 542.90 croreNet profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 15.21% to Rs 73.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.72% to Rs 542.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 438.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales542.90438.83 24 OPM %17.9618.72 -PBDT102.2488.41 16 PBT97.9784.34 16 NP73.0263.38 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU