UPL consolidated net profit rises 28.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of UPL rose 28.39% to Rs 814.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 634.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.36% to Rs 12507.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10567.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12507.0010567.0019.3318.271851.001629.001243.001063.00814.00634.00

