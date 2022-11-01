UPL consolidated net profit rises 28.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.36% to Rs 12507.00 croreNet profit of UPL rose 28.39% to Rs 814.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 634.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.36% to Rs 12507.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10567.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12507.0010567.00 18 OPM %19.3318.27 -PBDT1851.001629.00 14 PBT1243.001063.00 17 NP814.00634.00 28
