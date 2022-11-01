IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 655.02 croreNet profit of IIFL Home Finance rose 26.69% to Rs 194.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 153.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 655.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 518.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales655.02518.14 26 OPM %80.0582.14 -PBDT252.54198.70 27 PBT250.06197.10 27 NP194.40153.44 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU