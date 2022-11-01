IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 655.02 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance rose 26.69% to Rs 194.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 153.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 655.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 518.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

