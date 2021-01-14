Paddy Procurement Jumps Around 26.50% On Year

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka and West Bengal with purchase of over 545.67 LMTs of paddy up to 12.01.2021.

This is an increase of 26.48 % against the last year corresponding purchase of 431.41 LMT. Out of the total purchase of 545.67 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 202.77 LMT which is 37.16% of total procurement.

