Williamson Magor & Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup, Mindteck (India) Ltd, Sanghi Industries Ltd and Gayatri Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2022.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd soared 19.81% to Rs 25.1 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 36173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1402 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup surged 19.74% to Rs 182. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 215 shares in the past one month.

Mindteck (India) Ltd spiked 15.93% to Rs 155.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69980 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5093 shares in the past one month.

Sanghi Industries Ltd jumped 13.84% to Rs 44. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86081 shares in the past one month.

Gayatri Projects Ltd exploded 12.65% to Rs 17.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

