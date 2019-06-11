Windsor Machines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Magnum Ventures Ltd, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd, SORIL Infra Resources Ltd and Kesar Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2019.
Windsor Machines Ltd tumbled 19.94% to Rs 39.95 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83291 shares in the past one month.
Magnum Ventures Ltd crashed 14.01% to Rs 4.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8096 shares in the past one month.
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd lost 12.97% to Rs 6.04. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65959 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30825 shares in the past one month.
SORIL Infra Resources Ltd plummeted 10.00% to Rs 228.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7757 shares in the past one month.
Kesar Enterprises Ltd shed 9.96% to Rs 50.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9848 shares in the past one month.
