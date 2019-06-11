HCL Technologies Ltd rises for third consecutive session

-
ALSO READ
HCL Technologies Ltd soars 0.86%, rises for fifth straight session
HCL Technologies Ltd slips for fifth straight session
HCL Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session
HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 1.71%, up for third straight session
HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 2.24%, up for five straight sessions
-
HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1113.55, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.73% in last one year as compared to a 10.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.79% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
HCL Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1113.55, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 11960.95. The Sensex is at 39926.74, up 0.36%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 2.76% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16362.4, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.09 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1114.9, up 1.65% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 21.73% in last one year as compared to a 10.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.79% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 18.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU