LIC Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Wintac standalone net profit declines 71.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 29.19 crore

Net profit of Wintac declined 71.82% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 29.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 85.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.1925.27 16 85.1171.92 18 OPM %12.5020.85 -3.254.69 - PBDT4.415.95 -26 3.624.39 -18 PBT2.194.80 -54 -3.620.21 PL NP1.244.40 -72 -3.060.11 PL

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 15:21 IST

