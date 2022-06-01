Wipro adopts RISE with SAP, sharpens focus on cloud adoption

The IT major has selected RISE with SAP S/4HANA private edition, as the next step to drive innovation across its business operations.

The selection of the RISE with SAP solution will simplify Wipro's processes and consolidate them into a unified platform. The platform's scalability, stability and enhanced automation will enable streamlined operations and reduced total cost of ownership, the company said on Tuesday.

Further, as a global strategic SAP partner, Wipro will leverage its experience with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, while using its proprietary transformation framework, Wipro eSymphony, and its $1 billion investment in Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to help its customers become more intelligent enterprises.

The go-to-market strategy shared between SAP and Wipro combines the best of both worlds for customers, as the combined offering guides global enterprises on the transformation through cloud adoption.

Wipro eSymphony integrates the discovery, assessment, design and orchestration of digital transformations within a single unified platform, helping clients accelerate innovation and tap into unrealized value from their investments. For SAP customers, Wipro eSymphony enables faster adoption of RISE with SAP - reducing total cost of ownership by up to 20% and helping them transform into an intelligent enterprise with SAP S/4HANA.

"We are continuing to invest in scalable internal systems that drive productivity, agility, and efficiency, both for our company and our clients," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director, Wipro. "Our decision to adopt RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud is the latest example of our focus on process simplification. This will also greatly enhance our expertise in SAP software implementations, allowing us to accelerate our clients' transformation journeys substantially."

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. The IT major reported 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,087.3 crore on a 3% increase in revenue to Rs 20,860 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Wipro rose 0.40% to settle at Rs 478.25 on Tuesday.

