Wipro bags multi-year IT managed services contract from Malaysian firm Maxis Broadband

Wipro said that it has secured a multi-year contract from Kuala Lumpur- headquartered Maxis Broadband, a leading converged solutions provider.
As part of this strategic partnership, Wipro will provide several aspects of IT managed services for hybrid infrastructure and application maintenance.
In addition, the IT major will enable new ways of working for application development and testing services and provide state of the art cybersecurity services for Maxis.
Wipro will support Maxis by leveraging its global service delivery model, telecommunications domain expertise, and Wipro Holmes, its Augmented Intelligence and hyper-automation platform.
This will further modernize, automate, simplify and standardize part of Maxis' global IT managed services and testing functions, and consolidate many of their current vendors across non-core application support and development, infrastructure maintenance, cyber security, and new ways of working.
Bhavya Kapoor, managing director - Southeast Asia, Wipro, said, We are delighted to be selected as a strategic partner by Maxis, and look forward to supporting them in their IT transformation journey. Our strong capabilities, backed by extensive global experience in working with some of the biggest telecommunication providers in the world, will enable us to deliver this transformational engagement.
This partnership endorses the value we bring to the industry and bears testimony to our growing footprint in Malaysia, which is a strategic market for Wipro in Southeast Asia.
Southeast Asia is one of the 6 focus regions that comprise Wipro's APMEA (Asia Pacific-Middle East - Africa) Strategic Market Unit. Wipro has been present in Southeast Asia for over a decade, and works with customers across the telecom, manufacturing, energy, natural resources, utilities, financial services, and retail industry verticals.
Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company.
The IT firm reported a 9.20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,248 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 2,974.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 Q4 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 671.85 on the BSE.
