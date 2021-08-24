Wipro to open new delivery center in Arkansa, USA

Wipro announced that it will open a new delivery center in Sherwood, Arkansas.

The company expects to hire up to 400 employees in the next two years in Arkansas.

Wipro will invest approximately US$ three million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road into a customer service center. The delivery center will provide operational services to Wipro's clients across industry verticals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)