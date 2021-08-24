SBI Cards allots 47,000 equity shares under ESOP

SBI Cards has allotted 47,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10 /- each to the eligible employees of the Company pursuant to the exercise of options under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (ESOP Scheme 2019) at the exercise price of Rs. 152.10 per share.

The company has increased from Rs. 9,41,13,02,990/- consisting of 94,11,30,299 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 9,41,17,72,990 /-consisting of 94,11,77, 299 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

