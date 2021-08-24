ABB India expands capacity to manufacture low voltage motors

ABB India has added a new manufacturing line at its Faridabad plant to expand its current capacity for manufacturing low voltage motors. The new line will develop energy efficient motors up to 55kW for customers operating in different industrial segments such as F&B, water & wastewater, cement, metals and mining, HVAC, textiles, rubber and others.

ABB's LV motors are compactly designed to minimize space and total cost of ownership. Offering greater flexibility to meet specific customer requirements, ABB's LV motors help in operating critical processes with minimum downtime.

