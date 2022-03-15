Speira selects Wipro as its technology partner

Wipro announced that Speira, a leading global aluminium rolling and recycling company, has chosen the company as its technology partner.

As per the press release, Wipro, over the next five years, will work to strengthen the technology infrastructure and cybersecurity requirements of Speira as it embarks on a journey guided by a three-pronged focus centered on sustainability, innovation, and new product development.

Speira was formed in 2021 when Norsk Hydro Group entered into an agreement to sell its Rolling business to KPS Capital Partners. Speira operates seven manufacturing facilities and a R&D center across Germany and Norway.

On a consolidated basis, Wipro reported 1.3% rise in net profit to Rs 2,970 crore on 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 20,313.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22. On a year-on-year basis, Wipro's net profit fell 0.85% while revenue increased 29.63% in Q3 FY22.

Shares of Wipro slipped 0.16% to Rs 597 on BSE. Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)