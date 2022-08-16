Wockhardt initiates Phase 3 global clinical study of its novel antibiotic WCK 5222

-
WCK 5222 is a Super-drug which is entirely a new class of antibiotic known as lactam ENHANCER.
This is double-blind, multi-center, efficacy, safety, and tolerability study in the treatment of hospitalized adults with Complicated Urinary Tract Infections, including Acute Pyelonephritis. This Study will have 70 centres worldwide in 11 countries including US, Europe, India, China and Latin America.
This global study is expected to be completed in 18 months.
WCK 5222 is being developed to treat serious Gram-negative bacterial infections which are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics and pose a grave threat to public health. This super-drug is a combination with new chemical entity, Zidebactam which brings forth a novel lactam enhancer mechanism to tackle the extreme drug resistant pathogens such as Acinetobacter, Pseudomonas and Klebsiella.
The Food and Drug Administration (USA) has recognised WCK 5222 can address unmet medical needs and designated it as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) which facilitates rapid approval process.
When approved, Wockhardt will be the first Indian company to have developed a new drug to be approved and available worldwide including US, Europe, India, China and many other countries.
