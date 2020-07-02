WPIL standalone net profit rises 52.88% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.70% to Rs 100.38 croreNet profit of WPIL rose 52.88% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.70% to Rs 100.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 146.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.32% to Rs 59.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.23% to Rs 371.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 533.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales100.38146.98 -32 371.93533.07 -30 OPM %12.4513.53 -17.0221.83 - PBDT23.4920.34 15 83.16119.19 -30 PBT22.1019.57 13 77.49115.99 -33 NP17.2611.29 53 59.2573.44 -19
