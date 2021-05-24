Telecom stocks tank

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 10.45 points or 0.78% at 1327.75 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, HFCL Ltd (down 6.41%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 1%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.8%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.68%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.65%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.41%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.33%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 3.3%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.92%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 129.61 or 0.26% at 50670.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.35 points or 0.2% at 15205.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 190.3 points or 0.82% at 23320.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.14 points or 0.75% at 7388.73.

On BSE,1927 shares were trading in green, 1178 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

