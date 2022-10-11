India Cements Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Repco Home Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 October 2022.

Dish TV India Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Repco Home Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 October 2022.

India Cements Ltd crashed 9.05% to Rs 250.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd lost 6.84% to Rs 16.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 6.27% to Rs 7.17. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 371.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 288.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd slipped 5.82% to Rs 589.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd dropped 5.63% to Rs 217.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40791 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)