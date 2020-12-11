XPRO India receives revision in ratings outlook for bank facilities

-
ALSO READ
CARE downgrades ratings for bank facilities of Future Consumer
Bank stocks correct after RBI's warning on bad loans
Banks stocks advance after RBI maintains status quo
Karnataka Bank declares Rs 108 crore loan to Sintex Industries as fraud
Karnataka Bank reports fraud of Rs 107.99 cr in facilities extended to Sintex Industries
-
XPRO India announced that the company has applied for one-time restructuring of existing bank loans under the Resolution Framework for COVID-19 Related Stress as per policy recently announced by Reserve Bank of India and therefore Brickwork Ratings India have revised rating outlook from 'Stable' to 'Credit Watch with developing implications' for its existing bank loan facilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU