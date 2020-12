Board of Minda Corporation approves preferential allotment of 1.18 cr equity shares

At meeting held on 11 December 2020

The Board of Minda Corporation at its meeting held on 11 December 2020 has approved the issue and allotment of 1,18,57,143 equity shares (4.96% of paid up capital) of face value of Rs. 2 each, fully paid-up, on a preferential basis, at the issue price of Rs. 70 per equity share (including premium of Rs.68 per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 83 crore to Phi Capital Trust - Phi Capital Growth Fund - I.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company has increased from 22,72,22,285 equity shares of Rs. 2 each aggregating to Rs. 45,44,44,570 to 23,90,79,428 equity shares of Rs. 2 each aggregating to Rs. 47,81,58,856.

