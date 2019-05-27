Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 22.48% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2019 quarter
'Kesari' enters Rs 100 crore club
Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 14.14% in the December 2018 quarter
DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 5.77% in the December 2018 quarter
DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 477.42% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 9.36% to Rs 313.25 croreNet profit of Nitin Spinners rose 22.48% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 313.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 286.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.37% to Rs 64.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 1242.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1145.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales313.25286.45 9 1242.511145.25 8 OPM %14.9314.65 -14.3313.53 - PBDT39.6235.42 12 151.95127.63 19 PBT26.1221.86 19 97.3171.44 36 NP17.8714.59 22 64.1152.39 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU