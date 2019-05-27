Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 22.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.36% to Rs 313.25 crore

Net profit of rose 22.48% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 313.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 286.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.37% to Rs 64.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 1242.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1145.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

