Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 0.90 croreNet loss of Key Corp reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 84.30% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.14% to Rs 1.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.900.93 -3 1.831.87 -2 OPM %-23.3381.72 -11.4867.38 - PBDT-0.210.76 PL 0.211.26 -83 PBT-0.220.75 PL 0.181.23 -85 NP-0.190.75 PL 0.191.21 -84
