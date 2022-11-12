Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 166.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.60% to Rs 15.55 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 166.93% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 15.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.5513.812.252.5313.505.1613.485.1513.324.99

