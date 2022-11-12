JUST IN
Gokul Agro Resources standalone net profit rises 24.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 166.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.60% to Rs 15.55 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 166.93% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 15.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.5513.81 13 OPM %2.252.53 -PBDT13.505.16 162 PBT13.485.15 162 NP13.324.99 167

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:18 IST

