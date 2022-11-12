Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 166.93% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.60% to Rs 15.55 croreNet profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 166.93% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 15.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.5513.81 13 OPM %2.252.53 -PBDT13.505.16 162 PBT13.485.15 162 NP13.324.99 167
