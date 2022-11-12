A2Z Infra Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 53.00% to Rs 20.66 crore

Net Loss of A2Z Infra Engineering reported to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 159.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.00% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.6643.96-20.23-1.55-3.58-2.43-4.80-3.35-4.80-159.61

