Quest Softech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2022 quarter
Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 6.58% in the September 2022 quarter
Quest Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2022 quarter
gintaa aims to be a market leader in the e-commerce sector with a robust buy sell exchange policy
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Quest Softech India reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU