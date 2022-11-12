Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 46.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 85.29% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Simplex Realty declined 46.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 85.29% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.201.36-540.00-58.820.390.670.350.620.270.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)