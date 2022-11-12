JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gokul Agro Resources standalone net profit rises 24.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 46.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 85.29% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Simplex Realty declined 46.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 85.29% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.201.36 -85 OPM %-540.00-58.82 -PBDT0.390.67 -42 PBT0.350.62 -44 NP0.270.50 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU