Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 46.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 5.45% in the March 2022 quarter
Simplex Realty standalone net profit rises 158.00% in the March 2022 quarter
Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Simplex Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Simplex Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 85.29% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Simplex Realty declined 46.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 85.29% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.201.36 -85 OPM %-540.00-58.82 -PBDT0.390.67 -42 PBT0.350.62 -44 NP0.270.50 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU