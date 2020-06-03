JUST IN
Yash Chemex reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.72% to Rs 22.46 crore

Yash Chemex reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.72% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.21% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.89% to Rs 66.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.4626.65 -16 66.5292.25 -28 OPM %0.272.78 -2.802.87 - PBDT0.560.55 2 2.452.77 -12 PBT0.550.54 2 2.432.75 -12 NP00.38 -100 1.791.95 -8

First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 18:42 IST

