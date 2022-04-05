Yes Bank advances rise 8.8% YoY in Q4 FY22

The private bank's said its net advances rose 8.8% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 181,508 crore in 31 March 2022.

Yes Bank's net advances stood at Rs 176,241 crore as on 31 December 2021 and Rs 166,893 crore in 31 March 2021.

Gross retail disbursements stood at Rs 10,324 crore as on 31 March 2022 as against Rs 9,313 crore as on 31 December 2021 and Rs 7,530 crore as on 31 March 2021.

The private bank's deposits increased by 7.1% YoY and 21.1% QoQ to Rs 197,281 crore as on 31 March 2022. Certificate of Deposits (CDs) aggregated to Rs 4,264 crore (down 38.17% YoY).

CASA stood at Rs 61,449 crore, up 44.3% YoY as against Rs 42,587 crore posted in the same quarter last year. CASA to total deposit ratio stood at 31.8% as on 31 March 2022 as against 31.2% as on 31 December 2021 and 27.3% as on 31 March 2021.

Credit to Deposit ratio was at 92% as on 31 March 2022 as against 95.6% as on 31 December 2021 and 102.4% as on 31 March 2021. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 126% as on 31 March 2022 as against 130% as on 31 December 2021 and 122.3% as on 31 March 2021.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers. Its net profit jumped 76.8% to Rs 266.43 crore on 12.1% decline in total income to Rs 5,632 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Yes Bank were down 0.92% at Rs 12.98 on BSE.

