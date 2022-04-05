Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 303.03 points or 1.23% at 24944.43 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.42%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 2.06%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.88%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.28%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.07%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.03%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.99%), MRF Ltd (up 0.95%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 0.93%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (down 0.68%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 209.75 or 0.35% at 60401.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.05 points or 0.29% at 18000.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 266.41 points or 0.91% at 29448.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.24 points or 0.69% at 8793.5.

On BSE,2022 shares were trading in green, 886 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

