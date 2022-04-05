Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 53.63 points or 1.25% at 4349.86 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.32%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.82%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.68%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.4%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.01%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.01%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.01%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.94%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.51%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 209.75 or 0.35% at 60401.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.05 points or 0.29% at 18000.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 266.41 points or 0.91% at 29448.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.24 points or 0.69% at 8793.5.

On BSE,2022 shares were trading in green, 886 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)