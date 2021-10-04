Financials stocks gain

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 90.7 points or 1.07% at 8547.68 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 5.11%), Computer Age Management Services Ltd (up 4.75%),Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 4.68%),Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (up 4.24%),Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (up 4.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (up 4.1%), Centrum Capital Ltd (up 3.98%), Can Fin Homes Ltd (up 3.81%), ICICI Securities Ltd (up 3.7%), and Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (up 3.68%).

On the other hand, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 2.36%), IDBI Bank Ltd (down 2.3%), and Angel Broking Ltd (down 1.56%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 518.49 or 0.88% at 59284.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 139.35 points or 0.79% at 17671.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 315.95 points or 1.12% at 28531.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 72.42 points or 0.83% at 8805.26.

On BSE,2104 shares were trading in green, 661 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

