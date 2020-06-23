IFCI receives ratings action from Brickwork Ratings

-
ALSO READ
Future Enterprises receives revision in credit ratings from Brickwork Ratings
Titan Company receives credit ratings from Brickwork Ratings
Brickwork Ratings downgrades ratings on Vodafone Idea's NCD
JSW Energy receives reaffirmation in rating for CPs from Brickwork Ratings
GAIL (India) receives revision in credit ratings from Fitch Ratings
-
IFCI has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from Brickwork Ratings and has been assigned fresh rating for the Long-term Bond / NCD Programme as follows -
Long Term Debt Instrument NCD - BWR BBB+/ Negative (Re-affirmed rating) Secured NCD - BWR A+(CE)/ Negative (Re-affirmed rating) Commercial Paper - BWR A2+ (Re-affirmed rating) Proposed NCD - BWR BBB+/ Negative (Fresh rating)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU