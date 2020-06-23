JUST IN
IFCI receives ratings action from Brickwork Ratings

IFCI has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from Brickwork Ratings and has been assigned fresh rating for the Long-term Bond / NCD Programme as follows -

Long Term Debt Instrument NCD - BWR BBB+/ Negative (Re-affirmed rating) Secured NCD - BWR A+(CE)/ Negative (Re-affirmed rating) Commercial Paper - BWR A2+ (Re-affirmed rating) Proposed NCD - BWR BBB+/ Negative (Fresh rating)

