Z F Steering Gear (India) standalone net profit declines 22.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.19% to Rs 109.27 croreNet profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 22.26% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.19% to Rs 109.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 85.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales109.2785.24 28 OPM %10.0913.48 -PBDT14.7415.74 -6 PBT6.277.91 -21 NP4.475.75 -22
