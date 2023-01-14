Z F Steering Gear (India) standalone net profit declines 22.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.19% to Rs 109.27 crore

Net profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 22.26% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.19% to Rs 109.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 85.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.109.2785.2410.0913.4814.7415.746.277.914.475.75

