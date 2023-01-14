Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 288.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.32% to Rs 221.37 croreNet profit of Just Dial rose 288.45% to Rs 75.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.32% to Rs 221.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 158.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales221.37158.89 39 OPM %12.273.28 -PBDT96.1631.66 204 PBT87.6924.39 260 NP75.3219.39 288
