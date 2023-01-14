Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 288.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.32% to Rs 221.37 crore

Net profit of Just Dial rose 288.45% to Rs 75.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.32% to Rs 221.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 158.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.221.37158.8912.273.2896.1631.6687.6924.3975.3219.39

