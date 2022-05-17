Filatex India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 May 2022.

Filatex India Ltd soared 13.60% to Rs 116.55 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd surged 10.14% to Rs 339.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79250 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd spiked 9.97% to Rs 107. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd jumped 8.75% to Rs 172.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd spurt 8.31% to Rs 626. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38031 shares in the past one month.

