Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd, Orient Bell Ltd, Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd and Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 May 2022.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd, Orient Bell Ltd, Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd and Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 May 2022.

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 265.85 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 32224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57417 shares in the past one month.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd spiked 19.45% to Rs 78.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10387 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6984 shares in the past one month.

Orient Bell Ltd soared 11.93% to Rs 463. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6103 shares in the past one month.

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd added 11.29% to Rs 285.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9696 shares in the past one month.

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd rose 10.48% to Rs 54.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5153 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)