Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd in demand

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 197.8, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.92% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.5% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 197.8, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 12698.85. The Sensex is at 43370.31, down 0.51%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has risen around 8.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1484.55, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 230.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 198.5, up 1.43% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down 31.92% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.5% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 44.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)