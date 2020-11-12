The Investment Trust of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Karma Energy Ltd, PPAP Automotive Ltd, Kaya Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 November 2020.

Karma Energy Ltd, PPAP Automotive Ltd, Kaya Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 November 2020.

The Investment Trust of India Ltd spiked 13.85% to Rs 116.75 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 520 shares in the past one month.

Karma Energy Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 9.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 590 shares in the past one month.

PPAP Automotive Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 264.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1479 shares in the past one month.

Kaya Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 252.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5827 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd exploded 9.96% to Rs 67.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 743 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 914 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)