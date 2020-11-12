Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 40.2, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.21% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% jump in NIFTY and a 3.24% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 40.2, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 12698.85. The Sensex is at 43370.31, down 0.51%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 21.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 17.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2645.05, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 168.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 233.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 40.35, up 1.38% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 6.21% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% jump in NIFTY and a 3.24% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 9.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)