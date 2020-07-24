Panache Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahaan Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Mayur Leather Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mayur Leather Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 3.94% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 232.58% to Rs 4.39 croreNet Loss of Panache Innovations reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 232.58% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.65% to Rs 15.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.391.32 233 15.1210.31 47 OPM %-3.64-26.52 --0.40-5.82 - PBDT-0.11-0.31 65 0.20-0.31 LP PBT-0.11-0.31 65 0.18-0.32 LP NP-0.08-0.28 71 0.16-0.37 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU